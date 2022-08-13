EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

EMKR stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 340,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 279,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 607,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 222,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

