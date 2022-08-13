Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 373,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Else Nutrition from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:BABYF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

