Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,107,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

