Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,462 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

