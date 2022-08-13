Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,061 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average of $154.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

