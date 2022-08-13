Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 32,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

