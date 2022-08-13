Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after buying an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after buying an additional 204,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after buying an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $187.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average is $178.20. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

