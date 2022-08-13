Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.50 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $89,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GM opened at $39.48 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

