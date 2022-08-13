Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Price Performance

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

