Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,095 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

MCHP opened at $73.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $597,211 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

