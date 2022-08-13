Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $14.92 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.95. 1,091,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,889. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.49 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

