Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 103.1% in July

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the July 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

ELMUF stock remained flat at $55.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

