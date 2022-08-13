Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.05

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.05 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.46). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 116.30 ($1.41), with a volume of 237,953 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £692.53 million and a PE ratio of 335.33.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

