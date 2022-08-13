Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EA. Cowen lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $9,501,472. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

