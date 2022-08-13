Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Luis A. Ubinas Sells 1,870 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

