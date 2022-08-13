eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. eHealth has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in eHealth by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in eHealth by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

