Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 210,414 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,414 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Zendesk worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Zendesk by 204.5% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 505.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,026. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.