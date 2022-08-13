Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Commerce Bank grew its position in Chegg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Chegg Stock Up 2.3 %

Chegg stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Chegg

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

