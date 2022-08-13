Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

