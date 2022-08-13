Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

