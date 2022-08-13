Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,850 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

