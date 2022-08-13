Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,180 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trip.com Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,422,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,227,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,122 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.3 %

TCOM stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.