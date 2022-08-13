Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.65 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,810,433 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $330.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average of $282.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.