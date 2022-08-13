Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.65 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,810,433 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $330.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average of $282.92.
SolarEdge Technologies Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.