Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 34,397 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,397 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

