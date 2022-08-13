Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $188.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,702,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock valued at $68,543,603. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

