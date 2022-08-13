Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.