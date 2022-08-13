Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Evercore ISI

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.56.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 2.5 %

EIX stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.