Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

TEAF opened at $14.93 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

