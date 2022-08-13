ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

