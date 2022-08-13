ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday.

ECN Capital Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of ECNCF opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

