EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $178.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EGP. Mizuho decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

