EarnX (EARNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $46.39 Million

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. EarnX has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EarnX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038836 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EarnX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EarnX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.