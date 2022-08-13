Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
NYSE:EIC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $19.53.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
