Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.69% of Eagle Materials worth $34,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 851.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

