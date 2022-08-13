Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $13.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $760.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $225,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $243,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 41.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $338,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

