Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.28. 45,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.