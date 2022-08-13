DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KTF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

