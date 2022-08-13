Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

DNB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,841,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -271.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 775.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 635,068 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,262,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,156,000 after acquiring an additional 327,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 404,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 319,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

