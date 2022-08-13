Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,841,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.