Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.11

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.57. Duluth shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 36,108 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Duluth Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $297.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 313.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

