Dravo Bay LLC Trims Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Dravo Bay LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,929,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,191. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.