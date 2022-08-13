Dravo Bay LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. 30,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

