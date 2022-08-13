Dravo Bay LLC Purchases 345 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.77. 502,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,453. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

