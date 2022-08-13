Dravo Bay LLC Increases Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC owned approximately 0.08% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLB. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 388,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 124,209 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 5,790,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.36.

