Dravo Bay LLC Buys 37,118 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,118 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 16.7% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

