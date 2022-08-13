Dravo Bay LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.35. 248,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
