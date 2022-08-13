DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Benchmark to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

