DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Benchmark to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.23.
DraftKings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.