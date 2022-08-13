DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Major Shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence Sells 3,258,693 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DV opened at $27.33 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

