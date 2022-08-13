DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $2,549,918.08 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,549,918.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.95. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $30,114,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $29,623,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 717,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

