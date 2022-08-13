Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 10,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,015,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,590,152.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $180,667.79.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.44 million, a PE ratio of 125.83 and a beta of -0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

